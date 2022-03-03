Berwick 'would have key role' in bid to restore old rail links

The signing of the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign constitution at Kelso Town Hall in October 2021.

Berwick would have a key role in the new set-up, which would run via Kelso and the Tweed Valley.

Feasibility studies would need to be carried out on where to link with the ECML – whether that is with the current Berwick station, south of the river at Tweedmouth, or further south at somewhere like Belford.

Launched a few months ago, the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign committee team know it is a long-term aim that would require substantial investment and they are starting off by looking to generate wider public awareness and support, with interested members of the public invited to get involved.

They are also aiming to get backing from the councils all along the proposed route and elected governments to ensure any official transport plans ‘recognise the tremendous potential the Tweed Valley Railway would unlock’.

Tweed Valley Railway Campaign treasurer and spokesman Ian Aitchison said: “We envisage Berwick becoming a junction town for the railway and for the new line to provide greater public transport options inland for the people of Berwick and north Northumberland.

“Rather than simply looking to reinstate the old Victorian railway line, the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign seeks to explore the best creative options using 21st Century engineering technology to reconnect the ECML with the Borders Railway up the Tweed Valley.

“So the exact connection point would be decided further ‘down the line’ once feasibility studies have been completed.

“We welcome the support of people in Berwick and nearby to help us explore the best connection options.”

Last week, the campaign received a Scottish Borders Council community grant of £2,500 from the Cheviot Community Fund.

The money will enable the committee to co-ordinate community involvement and publicise the campaign.

The various positives that have been outlined by members in their initial meetings include addressing inequalities and accessibility for those most disadvantaged in the Scottish Borders without private cars who are at risk of rural isolation, and benefiting the local climate by replacing car journeys with rail travel.

Until the campaign website is up and running, anyone interested in becoming a member of the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign should make their interest known via the secretary, Gus Russell, by emailing [email protected]

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill said: “I wholeheartedly back this campaign to restore rail services between the East Coast Main Line and the Borders Railway via Kelso and the Tweed Valley.

“I have contacted the campaign team to offer my support and to see how we can help bring this all to fruition, especially their aim that Berwick becomes a junction town for the Borders railway.”

Coun Hill will be holding a surgery for residents this Saturday between 2pm and 4pm.