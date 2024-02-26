Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dental Law Partnership took on Natalie Gallagher’s case relating to dentists at two practices in the town that have since closed.

She attended Dr Seyed Nazemi and Dr Ana Mehera at Burgess & Hyder Dental Group, The Dental Arches, between 2015 and 2020.

The 33-year-old said that during this time, she experienced recurring issues with one of her teeth, and was treated with a filling – which later fell out – and then a root canal as the tooth was continuing to cause her pain. In 2020, Ms Gallagher was diagnosed by Dr Mehera with decay in another tooth.

Natalie Gallagher and one of her teeth x-rays.

She said: “After the root canal, I experienced pain and swelling in my mouth almost immediately. It was absolute agony and painkillers didn’t touch the sides, meaning I had to get a course of antibiotics and was in pain for a couple of weeks.”

Following this incident, Ms Gallagher moved to MyDentist in Castlegate where she was treated by Dr John Clark.

“I didn’t trust the work being done at my previous practice and Dr Clark attempted to help restore the two teeth I’d had issues with,” she recalled.

“Over the next few months, I continued to experience issues with my teeth as, I later learnt, there was still infection remaining within the problem tooth in my top jaw.

“I couldn’t eat or sleep properly and had to often live with my whole face throbbing. Due to the issues I also had with a bottom tooth, I couldn’t chew on anything so I was on a soup diet for a while.”

At the end of 2021, Ms Gallagher visited another practice and was diagnosed with a chronic abscess at one of her problem teeth, which was extracted.

“As soon as the tooth came out, the pain was gone and my issues, which I’d struggled through for years, started being resolved,” she recalled.

The Dental Law Partnership took on her case in 2022. The case was concluded in September 2023 with the out of court settlement.