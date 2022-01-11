Berwick woman to mark 50th anniversary of first husband's tragic death

Zoreen, Lady Hill and Lieutenant Andrew Marshall on their wedding day - March 30, 1970 - outside The Barracks, Berwick.

January 15 is 50 years on from the tragic death of Zoreen, Lady Hill’s first husband – Lieutenant Andrew Marshall of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers. He was the father of Natasha and Andrew.

At the time, Lt Marshall was attached to the Junior Infantry Battalion Shorncliffe and was on exercise in Wales. On reaching the summit of Mount Snowdon, conditions had badly deteriorated with mist and howling wind.

He had left the cadets in the charge of the Sergeant while he tried to find a safe route down to descend, but he fell 500ft from the Crib-y-Dysgl ridge.

A military funeral was held in Berwick Parish Church and a large Memorial Service at the Shorncliffe Barracks Chapel.

Lt Marshall, who was 25 years old, is buried at Berwick Cemetery.