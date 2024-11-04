A dog owner from Northumberland is urging caution this fireworks season, following the devastating loss of her family’s beloved Bearded Collie.

Michelle Kennedy and her family, from Berwick, were devastated after her dad, Michael, left for a walk on Bonfire Night in 2017 with their two Bearded Collies, and only returned with one.

Two-year-old Mida had been spooked by the fireworks and was found two days later after having sadly been hit by a train.

“My dad was walking our two Bearded Collies around 5pm on Bonfire Night,” Michelle shares. “It was just starting to turn to twilight, so it wasn’t quite dark yet. He thought he would walk the dogs before it became dark and fireworks started.”

Michelle and Mida (right). Picture: Michelle Kennedy

Unfortunately for Michelle’s family, the nearby caravan site had begun its display early, with no warning.

“The show was about 100 metres from where my dad was, and both dogs got a fright and ran away. My dad managed to get a hold of Dezzie, but lost Mida,” Michelle explains, “After two days of searching by the whole community, she was found on the train track and had been hit by a train.”

New statistics released this week show that four in five (80%) dog owners notice significant changes in their dog’s behaviour, while a third (30%) say their dog is ‘terrified’ of fireworks.

Michelle explains that Mida’s death caused an immense amount of stress for those involved: “The loss was awful for all of us, and especially for my mum and dad.

“My mum was extremely upset and still carries the emotional scars with her, while my dad suffers with the guilt of this a lot.”

Michelle offers her hopes for the future of firework events: “We, as a family, would like to be able to ban fireworks for general sale. They should only be used for big, organised displays, which are advertised with plenty of advance warning, so that pet owners know they are happening and are therefore given every chance to protect their pets.”

Missing pet data from Petlog, one of the UK’s largest lost and found pet databases run by The Kennel Club, also shows 81% more dogs were reported missing by their owners during the two weeks of November 2023 which saw Bonfire Night and Diwali (30 October – 13 November), compared to the previous two weeks.

Michelle lends advice to owners during the fireworks season: “Don’t take them out after 4pm, or when it’s dark, and make sure to keep your dogs on a lead during these times.”

Charlotte McNamara, head of health at The Kennel Club, adds: “The unfamiliar sights and sounds of fireworks, including loud bangs, flashes of light and strange vibrations can be really distressing for dogs, as this research shows. Alongside thousands of dogs showing clear signs of fear during displays, there are also devastating longer-term consequences, with pets going missing and running away.

“The element of surprise is a key issue for owners and dogs. If owners can anticipate fireworks, they can manage their pet’s distress in a way that works for their dog, and we’re asking Government to recognise this and review legislation to better control their use.”