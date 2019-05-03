Berwick woman 'devastated' by house fire

A Berwick pensioner has spoken of her shock and devastation at seeing her home extensively damaged by fire.

Judy Nicholson lost many of her belongings in the blaze at The Avenue on Monday.

“I am devastated,” she said. “I have lost a lot of things although the fire brigade were able to rescue some personal belongings.”

She was looking after her sister-in-law in Belford when the blaze started shortly before 3pm.

The first she knew was when she got off the bus back in Berwick and met a friend who told her.

By that time, several fire engines were tackling flames leaping out of the roof and a first-floor window.

“It was a huge shock but at least I am safe,” she said.

She revealed that the roof and first floor had suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

The ground floor is also badly damaged by smoke and water.

“It appears to have started in a first-floor dressing room which I didn’t really use very much,” she added. “I can think of no reason how it started.

“It’s a very difficult time but everyone has been wonderful and I’d like to thank them for their kindness.”

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.49pm.

Berwick fire station watch manager, Joseph Hunter, said: “On arrival, crews were met with a rapidly developing fire under extremely challenging circumstances.

“Resources were brought in from neighbouring brigades, including appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and an aerial ladder platform from Tyne and Wear.

“Crews worked tirelessly for a considerable period of time to bring the fire under control and prevent damage to surrounding properties.”

He added: “Work continues to investigate the cause of the fire.”

