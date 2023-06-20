News you can trust since 1854
Berwick volunteers attend charity's big event in Newcastle

Berwick was represented at a North East children’s brain injury charity’s successful Gala Ball.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST

Brainbox supports families experiencing childhood acquired brain injuries and other neurological conditions.

Berwick is one of four drop-ins running in Northumberland and it celebrated five years at an event last November. Two of the team, Elizabeth Bruin and Denise Lody, attended and helped out at the ball in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Newcastle.

A Berwick restaurant, Magna Tandoori, donated a meal for two for the prize draw.

Denise Lody and Elizabeth Bruin, who travelled to Newcastle to help with the event, are pictured with Steve Colman from Smooth Radio, Alyn Routledge, Brainbox projects co-ordinator and Julie Cordon, CEO and founder.Denise Lody and Elizabeth Bruin, who travelled to Newcastle to help with the event, are pictured with Steve Colman from Smooth Radio, Alyn Routledge, Brainbox projects co-ordinator and Julie Cordon, CEO and founder.
The Duchess of Northumberland, who has been patron of Brainbox since its establishment in 2010, recorded a video clip to be played at the event.

The ball has raised in the region of £15,000, with the final total yet to be confirmed.

There were almost 200 guests from local businesses and corporate supporters, with several of the Brainbox family beneficiaries also attending.

It was hosted by a Smooth Radio presenter, Steve Colman.

