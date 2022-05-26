Berwick venue to host new ‘Grief Cafés’

The Grief Cafés are part of a new project led by Chloë Smith called ‘This Endless Sea’. Picture by Jassy Earl.

Taking place in Northern Soul Kitchen on West Street, the pop-up events are described as an opportunity for people to come along and have space to talk about their experiences of grief and loss, or simply sit and listen.

Chloë said: “The aim is to create a space for those that might be grieving and who may feel isolated and alone in their grief.

“We hope the Grief Cafés will be a really informal way for people to make connections and find community support.”

They are free to attend and tea, coffee and cake will be provided. No booking is necessary.

The first one will take place on Tuesday, May 31 from 6pm to 7.30pm and others will be held at the same time period on Tuesday, June 28, Tuesday, July 26, Tuesday, August 30 and Tuesday, September 27.

The Grief Cafés are part of a new project led by Chloë called ‘This Endless Sea’, an immersive film and sound installation that takes place inside a purpose-built hut that will appear in Berwick this summer.

It explores a relationship between grief and the sea, and is being made in collaboration with a team of artists.

The initiative has received funding from a range of organisations including Arts Council England, Maltings Berwick and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, but the team are still looking for more local sponsorship.