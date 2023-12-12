The Haven Holiday Park in Berwick has raised an impressive total for the local RNLI after holding events throughout the year for guests and owners.

It has also had collection buckets around the park and promoted the Float to Live campaign by working with the RNLI to champion coastal safety through, fun and educational family activities.

Ken Surtees, an employee at the Haven Holiday Park and also a RNLI crew member at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station, said: “On behalf of Haven, we are happy to hand over a cheque for £7,511.24 that we have raised throughout the year to help save lives at sea.”

Helmsman Robert Frost said: “On behalf of Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI lifeboat station, we can’t express our gratitude enough for this fantastic amount that has been raised.