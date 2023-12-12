Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI's delight at Haven donation
It has also had collection buckets around the park and promoted the Float to Live campaign by working with the RNLI to champion coastal safety through, fun and educational family activities.
Ken Surtees, an employee at the Haven Holiday Park and also a RNLI crew member at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station, said: “On behalf of Haven, we are happy to hand over a cheque for £7,511.24 that we have raised throughout the year to help save lives at sea.”
Helmsman Robert Frost said: “On behalf of Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI lifeboat station, we can’t express our gratitude enough for this fantastic amount that has been raised.
“This money will help keep our lifeboats afloat and kit our crew with the essential Personal Protective Equipment needed in order for us to save lives at sea.”