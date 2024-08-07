Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI thanks community following its successful Fete Day

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI Fete Day on August 4 was a special event as it was held 200 years since the foundation of the RNLI.

At the lifeboat station, there was an opportunity to meet the crew who volunteer to save lives at sea, 365-days-a-year, no matter the weather.

A Berwick RNLI spokesperson said: “The event promised to be a fun packed family day out and it certainly was. The weather was kind to us with just a shower of rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The crowds were given some excellent demonstrations from Berwick-upon Tweed crew on the D-class lifeboat and Atlantic 85 lifeboat, along with visiting lifeboat station crews from Eyemouth and Seahouses on their Shannon lifeboats.

The Fete Day included lifeboat demonstrations.The Fete Day included lifeboat demonstrations.
The Fete Day included lifeboat demonstrations.

“There were also some demonstrations from the Water Rescue Dogs, all showing how the RNLI saves lives at sea.

“On show was an exhibition of the Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station history, which was established in 1835. The Lifeboat Fundraising Committee had been busy, so there were a lot of stalls, classic cars and activities for young and old alike, with the rib trips being completely sold out.

“Music from local bands set the tempo and entertained everyone in-between lifeboat demonstrations, whilst the crowds were able to soak up the sun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From everyone at Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI lifeboat station, we would like to thank everyone in our community who donated and supported our Fete Day.

“Through you all, you help us to continue to save lives at sea.”

Related topics:Berwick-upon-TweedSeahousesEyemouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice