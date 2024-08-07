The Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI Fete Day on August 4 was a special event as it was held 200 years since the foundation of the RNLI.

At the lifeboat station, there was an opportunity to meet the crew who volunteer to save lives at sea, 365-days-a-year, no matter the weather.

A Berwick RNLI spokesperson said: “The event promised to be a fun packed family day out and it certainly was. The weather was kind to us with just a shower of rain.

“The crowds were given some excellent demonstrations from Berwick-upon Tweed crew on the D-class lifeboat and Atlantic 85 lifeboat, along with visiting lifeboat station crews from Eyemouth and Seahouses on their Shannon lifeboats.

“There were also some demonstrations from the Water Rescue Dogs, all showing how the RNLI saves lives at sea.

“On show was an exhibition of the Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station history, which was established in 1835. The Lifeboat Fundraising Committee had been busy, so there were a lot of stalls, classic cars and activities for young and old alike, with the rib trips being completely sold out.

“Music from local bands set the tempo and entertained everyone in-between lifeboat demonstrations, whilst the crowds were able to soak up the sun.

From everyone at Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI lifeboat station, we would like to thank everyone in our community who donated and supported our Fete Day.

“Through you all, you help us to continue to save lives at sea.”