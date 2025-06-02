Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI crew have had a busy few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, May 29, it was tasked by HM Coastguard at 5.56pm to help a yacht in difficulty, four miles east of Berwick Lighthouse.

It was reported that the 36ft yacht was struggling to make way in challenging conditions due to a south westerly wind force 5, with a moderate to rough offshore ‘confused swell’, against the ebbing tide. There were five people on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crew launched the Atlantic 85 lifeboat and established communications on route with the skipper of the yacht.

The yacht in difficulty on May 29 was escorted to Berwick Dock by the RNLI crew.

Once alongside, a risk assessment was taken by Helmsman Michael Percy, crew Adam Bettison, Shona Richardson and, on his first shout, James Bird.

The yacht had been suffering with engine problems and a previous issue with the anchor whilst on route.

As there was no immediate risk to the crew or navigation, making sure all was well with all persons on board and they were happy to continue, it was agreed to escort them back towards the safety of Berwick Dock. It was then safely moored in the dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, May 31, at just after 9am, the RNLI crew was called out to the assistance of a 46ft yacht run aground in the River Tweed Estuary.

The 46ft yacht that ran aground in the River Tweed Estuary on May 31.

The D-class lifeboat was launched and made way to alongside the vessel, which at that point was listing heavily to port side.

Following a discussion with the crew, who were all well, it was decided to make the vessel safe deploying its anchor and shutting its sea water inlets.

It was decided to take the yacht crew off the yacht by lifeboat and back ashore to Berwick Dock until the next high tide. At 4.30pm, the RNLI crew took the yacht crew back to the vessel, which was now afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once all safety checks had been done and the yacht crew were happy, the lifeboat returned to the station.

Also on Saturday, the D-Class lifeboat was launched at 1.20pm following a report of three paddleboarders being swept out to sea.

On arrival, the crew saw three people had managed to get back on the beach at the far south end of Spittal beach.

The crew carried out checks and they, along with HM Coastguard and ambulance service personnel, worked together to assess each casualty.