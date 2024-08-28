Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI crew rescued a paddle boarder who had fallen into the sea at the weekend.

HM Coastguard requested the launch of the D-class lifeboat at 4.49pm on Saturday, August 24. The woman had been blown more than half a mile out to sea from a beach North of the pier in Berwick.

The lifeboat with three crew – helmsman Michael Avril, Christie Avril and Ryan Dalrymple – quickly made its way to the last known position of the casualty.

Michael Avril said: “The paddle boarder had fallen from her board and was struggling to try and swim ashore. Her partner also entered the water and was attempting to swim out to her.”

The Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI's D-class lifeboat.

The crew managed to get the woman out of the sea, brought her on board the lifeboat and made a rapid return to the Berwick Carr Rock launch strip at the side of the lifeboat station.

Taking up what happened next, a Berwick RNLI spokesperson said: “The female casualty was brought into the lifeboat house, where crew tried to warm her as she was extremely cold and said she had been in the water for 20 minutes.

“On the arrival of the North East Ambulance Service, paramedics then took her on board the ambulance to be checked over.

“Meanwhile, HM Coastguard Berwick-upon Tweed were also joined with Eyemouth HM Coastguard and Northumbria Police when a second request at 5.17pm was then issued by HM Coastguard for the launch of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat as there was more than one person to believed to be in the water.

“However, just as the crew were about to launch, the call came through to abort launch as the second casualty, a male, had managed to make it ashore.

“HM Coastguard Berwick-upon Tweed went to the aid of the male casualty and brought him over to Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station to be reunited with his partner and to be checked over by the North East Ambulance Service paramedics.

“The local crew would like to thank the members of the public who called 999, the Border Belle tour boat for their assistance in collecting the drifting paddle board and the police, ambulance service and HM Coastguard, who worked with us to be able to achieve an excellent outcome.”