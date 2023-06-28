News you can trust since 1854
Berwick-upon-Tweed 'has much to offer Scottish holidaymakers'

Tourism and business officials in Berwick are hoping that highlighting its assets to people north of the border will give the town a visitor numbers boost over the summer months.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read

With the Scottish school summer holidays starting later this week, various events and activities will be taking place in the area over the coming weeks to add to the outdoor locations that people can explore such as parks and beaches.

And whilst there have been difficulties in Marygate with shops closing, other streets in the town centre are picking up and thriving with a mix of independent businesses offering a warm welcome.

Freya Herriott is the destination marketing and development officer at Berwick Community Trust and her role involves promoting her home town to visitors and residents.

Stephen Scott, Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman.Stephen Scott, Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman.
She said: “Berwick has something for everyone and families coming from Scotland can enjoy our many attractions such as our beaches and parks, the new leisure centre in Tweedmouth with high-quality facilities and our lovely independent shops, among other things.

“The events coming up include the Curfew Run and Curfew Fun Run on July 5 and the Berwick Food and Beer Festival in August.

“As well as well-known attractions such as the Berwick Museum and Art Gallery, there are things you can see that are less well known such as tours of Berwick Town Hall that are available Monday to Friday.”

More information about what is happening is available at www.visitberwick.com

Castle Vale Park.Castle Vale Park.
As for businesses, Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “Berwick has a fantastic range of independent businesses, which visitors won't find in their own towns. I’d recommend that they pick up a Berwick Town Map, which is readily available throughout the town.

“Don't limit shopping to Marygate (our high street). Also explore Castlegate, West Street, Bridge Street, Hide Hill, Woolmarket, and Church Street. You will be surprised by the diversity of independent businesses waiting to offer a warm and friendly welcome.

“Whether you are looking for gifts, clothing, books, antiques, art, crafts, food and drink, and many more, you will find the Berwick experience a special one.”

Products available at Granny’s Keepsakes and Accessories, which recently moved to Silver Street, include personalised gifts and souvenirs.

It is run by Kathleen Given, who said: “There are a good variety of independent shops in the town centre that tourists can enjoy visiting.”

