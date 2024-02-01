Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie Newton and Tara Grey were fundraising for HospiceCare North Northumberland in memory of their father Douglas, who was supported by its clinical team.

They created a JustGiving page after signing up to take on the Great North Run for HospiceCare.

It was Julie’s third time running it and Tara’s first, and they completed the half marathon in three hours and 28 minutes.

Julie Newton and Tara Grey hand over their cheque to Emma Arthur of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The sisters took part in a few of the charity’s challenge events including The Holy Island Hospice Hike and the inaugural Light up the Glendale Night up Humbleton Hill.

Their fundraising efforts were also supported by a coffee morning, which was a huge success with many local businesses donating raffle prizes.

More than 100 guests attended the event at the Spittal Community Centre. It raised £1,910.69.

Julie said: “We wanted to raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland, as we have observed first-hand how this great charity operates.

Julie Newton and Tara Grey at the 2023 Great North Run.

“HospiceCare gave fantastic support to our father and our family during his battle with prostate cancer. He was cared for at home for over five months and, with the professional help and compassion, was able to fulfil his wish to spend his final months of life at home.

“The whole team were amazing and we felt privileged that they were able to care for Douglas.

“Taking part in these events and raising money was a great way to give back to the charity. The Great North Run was an amazing experience. I was so proud of my sister.

“We got sunburned at the start waiting to get to the start line. By mile 11 the thunderstorm and torrential rain hit us and the roads turned to a river and we were diverted onto the paths and up a grass banking as the water was up to your knees at one point.”

If you would like to join the charity’s Great North Run team on September 8 or take part in the following walks: Holy Island Hospice Hike (April 20), Northumberland Coastal Walk (June 8) or the Light up the Glendale Night (October 12), you can register online at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/fundraisingforhospicecare