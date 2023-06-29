Rev Rachel Hudson and Tweedmouth Parish Church.

Suddenly I noticed that today (the day Rev Hudson wrote this article) is National Writers Day.

As someone who grew up with generations of writers behind me and now as a daughter of, a sister to and wife of book writers, I have often thought I will never join the ranks of writers. I might manage an odd article maybe, like this, but not a book!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing is such a varied activity. It doesn’t always have to be physically written down.

The songs we sing in our heads are forms of writing, the jingles of TV advertisements are forms of writing, poetry and nursery rhymes are repeated creations, and the cards we send one another craft words of love and appreciation. Even texting can be a form of writing.

Recently, I have been reflecting on the Bible book of the Psalms. Songs, poems and emotional expressions of every kind of human experience. All of life is here – love, hope, protest, hatred, anger, hurt, fear and joy.

Poetry captures us and dares to tell life as it is. Stephen Fry describes poetry as ‘songwriting, confessional, diary-keeping, speculation, problem-solving, storytelling, therapy, anger management, craftmanship, relaxation, concentration and spiritual adventure all in one inexpensive package’ (The Ode Less Travelled, Arrow, 2007 cited in Morgan, World Turned Upside Down 2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps you would benefit from writing too? In some form you could give expression to the deepest longings of your heart.

The Psalmist directed them to God and invited God’s response. Could you do that?