Berwick Thought for the Week: 'Which song reflects your philosophy of life?'

From 1949 to 2004, there was a Fishermen’s Choir in Seahouses. It originated as people from Seahouses followed the herring down the east coast as far as Yarmouth and listened to other fishermen’s choirs as they travelled.

By George Scott
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT

Initially, most of the fishermen based in North Sunderland harbour sang in the choir. Later, others from the village joined the choir.

They were based in the Methodist Church and sang from the Sanky collection that had many songs linking stories about Jesus, the lives of fishermen and the lives of Christians.

They broadcast both on radio and television and they went all around the North East giving concerts and raising money for charity.

They even had two tours to France where they sang in schools, village halls, older peoples homes and a fishermen’s centre in Dieppe.

When numbers fell and they could no longer perform, a new community choir – Village Voices for men and women from the area – was formed, which is still going strong.

The Christian content of the songs was very important to them.

Singing about what you believe is a common human activity. Images from their daily life found echoes in the songs they sang.

A constant theme was the peace that their faith gave them. One of their favourite songs taken from the story of Jesus calming the storm on the Sea of Galilee says this: ‘So when our life is crowded o’er, and storm clouds drift us from the shore, say lest we sink to rise no more, Peace, be still.’

Which song reflects your philosophy of life?

George Scott is a Methodist Local Preacher who lives in Seahouses. He is keen on local history and is an enthusiastic member of Village Voices Choir.

