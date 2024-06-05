David Harper.

It has been said that the two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you discover why.

Sounds simple, but understanding that we all have a purpose and we are all part of God’s plan is actually not simple.

Of course, there are some who would say that we have no purpose at all, that we are a mere consequence of coincidence, but somehow in a well-ordered universe that just doesn’t work for me and interestingly it doesn’t seem to work for a lot of other people.

Similarly, I don’t think purpose is about wealth or material possessions, although providing for yourself and those that depend on you is clearly important.

As Del Amitri so succinctly put it: “I’ve got cash and prizes, but I don’t know who I am.”

Jim Carey once said the same thing: “I think everyone should get rich and famous and do everything they dreamed of so that they can see that it’s not the answer.”

I think that purpose can take many guises, from being a Christian and taking up your cross and following Jesus, to being good parents or being actively involved for the good of your community.

Perhaps the most important purpose, though, is to have a loving and meaningful relationship.

One of my musical heroes, Freddie Mercury, once said: “You can have everything in the world and still be the loneliest man, and that is the most bitter form of loneliness.

“Success has brought me world idolisation and millions of pounds, but it’s prevented me from having the one thing we all need – a loving on-going relationship.”

For me, as well as my family, that on-going loving relationship revolves around Jesus and the Christian message. Rather than living life randomly, I try to live a purposeful life respecting God and his design for me, whatever that turns out to be.

