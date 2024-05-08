Berwick Thought for the Week: Various matters to mention
Following the departure of Rev Tom Sample, a twenty-year-old young man was baptised at Holy Trinity Church.
Following the photo of eco project walkers, new wooden seats have been installed in Holy Trinity’s churchyard, which now has bees, insect hotels, indigenous trees, seeds of native flowers – and the roof awaits the installation of solar panels.
A musician with civic responsibilities in his home area came here to seek advice about the role of bards in early British society and today.
Bards assimilated the communal memory of their community. They linked this to spiritual wisdom for the present and expressed this in sung poetry or ballad.
The music duo Celtisch know about these things. They will perform a concert at St Andrew’s Church on the evening of May 23.
A recent e-letter from the Town Council asked for residents views as to the erection of a statue of a local figurehead in Marygate. There are better candidates than the one suggested.
For example, Saint Boisil, our patron saint, or King James 6 of Scotland/1 of England, who made his first speech on English soil in front of the Town Hall. These personalities built up teamwork and the common good.
Revd. Ray Simpson is also an author of 40 books and does YouTube videos, as well as podcasts and blogs.
