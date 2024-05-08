Revd. Ray Simpson.

Following the departure of Rev Tom Sample, a twenty-year-old young man was baptised at Holy Trinity Church.

Following the photo of eco project walkers, new wooden seats have been installed in Holy Trinity’s churchyard, which now has bees, insect hotels, indigenous trees, seeds of native flowers – and the roof awaits the installation of solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A musician with civic responsibilities in his home area came here to seek advice about the role of bards in early British society and today.

Bards assimilated the communal memory of their community. They linked this to spiritual wisdom for the present and expressed this in sung poetry or ballad.

The music duo Celtisch know about these things. They will perform a concert at St Andrew’s Church on the evening of May 23.

A recent e-letter from the Town Council asked for residents views as to the erection of a statue of a local figurehead in Marygate. There are better candidates than the one suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, Saint Boisil, our patron saint, or King James 6 of Scotland/1 of England, who made his first speech on English soil in front of the Town Hall. These personalities built up teamwork and the common good.