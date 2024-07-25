Phil Rowett.

It has been interesting and enjoyable to be involved in the Salmon Queen events over the last week or so.

They were enjoyable because they drew so many people together to see the crowning. Interesting in that so many people remembered how it used to be, but could not see how that level of interest could be renewed as there are so few volunteers.

It hardly needs mentioning that a walk through town reveals a number of empty shops and others which are due to close. People are aware of what this is doing to our community, but there seems to be no obvious solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And yet, there are hopeful signs. The community is standing up for those who are struggling, with groups such as Northern Soul Kitchen and the Berwick Food Bank playing a major role.

There are charities operating which support those who need help to access the services and events that most of us take for granted. There are people willing to be involved.

It really all comes down to how we react when we see a need. In the Parable of the Good Samaritan, only one of the three people who came across the robbed and battered man stopped to help him.

However, it was this third person, the Samaritan, who recognised the need, recognised that he was the one to meet it and then actually did something about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We should be celebrating the volunteers who support our locality and recognising what it is about Berwick that makes it a very special place to live. Then we need to play our part too.