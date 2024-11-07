Phil Rowett.

The Sun and the Wind looked down on a broad and dusty plain, shaped by their efforts over millennia.

Always in competition to see who had the greater power, their rivalry acquired a target as a single traveller appeared on his journey across the featureless landscape.

The Wind saw him first and declared: “Here is a chance to decide who is the greater! Whoever can part his cloak from the traveller will be the winner, and I’m going first!”

The Wind blew hard, the traveller’s cloak wrapped around his legs, but still he held onto it. The Wind tried to snatch it from his hands but the traveller only held on tighter. The Wind blew the dust into the traveller’s face, but he only wrapped the cloak around him more tightly and used it to cover his face.

At last, the exhausted wind decided that it could do no more.

The Sun looked down and shone gently on the traveller, who was grateful of the warmth and quickened his steps.

Soon the air became warmer, the traveller pulled down his hat to keep out the glare and then he took off his cloak as the temperature rose.

The moral of this story is that gentle persuasion is more effective than bullying.

PHIL ROWETT – Tweedmouth Parish Church.