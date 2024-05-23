Rev Kim Hurst, who has written this article, and a picture of a church.

May is my favourite month of the year. It begins with my wedding anniversary, shortly followed by my birthday and usually includes the feast of Pentecost, which is described by many as the ‘Birthday of the Church’.

It was upon the day of Pentecost that the Holy Spirit transformed a group of scared disciples into a powerful church. Some churches describe themselves as Pentecostal, but all churches live in the light and the power of Pentecost – without the Pentecost experience the church as we know it, of whatever denomination, would not exist.

One of the things that Pentecost teaches me is the importance of waiting. When Jesus left his disciples and ascended into heaven, he told them to wait until they were clothed with power from on high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are not very good at waiting, we want everything instantly and learning to wait is very difficult.

I have recently had hip replacement surgery and had to wait until I was called for surgery and then to wait as the healing process has taken place. I wanted to be able to do things much quicker than my body would let me and I spent time reflecting on what it means to wait.

The dictionary tells us to wait means “to remain stationary in readiness or expectation”; in the Bible wait also includes an element of patience, hope and trust.

There are many times in our lives that we have to wait. We cannot just run off and do things straight away, we have to wait until the time is right, wait until we have all we need to fulfil the task, but we must wait in expectation, ready to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of my favourite verses from the Bible comes from the book of Isaiah and says “They that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength”.

Everyone one of us needs the strength and power that comes from God’s Holy Spirit – not just in this season of Pentecost, but always. I pray that we may all learn to wait on God, ready to receive the strength and power of his Holy Spirit.