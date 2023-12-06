Berwick Thought for the Week: Taking time for yourself is vitally important

Most people will remember the classic Christmas Vicar of Dibley where Dawn French, in her role as vicar, was invited to lots of homes and ate too many Brussels sprouts, because she felt she wasn’t able to be honest and say no!

The Christmas season is a very busy time and we all like to help and get involved in things, and for some people they can never say no. Consequently, by the time Christmas day arrives, they are exhausted and frazzled.

Learning to say no and taking time for yourself, and looking after your emotional, mental, and physical well-being, is vitally important. We find Jesus and his disciples often took time aside and in this advent, leading up to the celebration of the birthday of the Lord Jesus, take time out for yourself.

If you have a faith, put time aside to rest, reflect and ponder the Christmas stories surrounding the birth of Christ. If you don’t have a faith, take time to rest and enjoy the things you like to do in your spare time.

Don’t be like the Vicar of Dibley, who spoilt her Christmas because she couldn’t say no. Don’t live under the false expectations of the people around you.

They will be ok, especially if you are ok, and not burnt out by Christmas day.

Have a wonderful Christmas time.

