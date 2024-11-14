Revd. Ray Simpson.

This article is related to the news earlier this week as reported by ourselves (National World) that “Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has announced he will resign after facing mounting pressure to quit over his handling of the John Smyth historic abuse case”.

In light of this week’s news, I believe it is important to highlight a revolution in safeguarding practices that Justin Welby has helped to establish.

Independent officers (e.g. from police, social and health services) have a decisive role in rigorous safeguarding training that every lay and ordained officer in the Church of England is required to undergo. If they fail to do this, their permission is withdrawn.

Every visitor to every church in this area can see at a glance on their inside or outside notice board who is the safeguarding officer to which they may report anything that gives cause for concern.

I have just completed my three-year training renewal. It is an excellent programme which inculcates deep listening, awareness training, practical safeguards and lines of responsibility.

Our local faith communities are the safest and most affirming places around.

Revd. Ray Simpson, Founding Guardian, the new monastic international Community of Aidan and Hilda (www.aidanandhilda.org.uk)