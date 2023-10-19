Canon Alan Hughes self catering when serving with The Parachute Regiment and aged 18 in the centre of those carrying one of the coffins of five Coldstream Guards comrades killed in Yemen 1965.

My military training and experiences as a soldier, and later as a Chaplain, instilled a sense of urgency into my character. If a need presents itself I ‘buckle up’ and see what can be done.

Serving the military in tandem with civilian parishes kept my spirits up. Engagement with the military ‘can do’ ethos is a great antidote to slow marshmallow decision making in civil community and parish life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Day is fast approaching. This November 11th we mark the centenary of the unveiling of our proud town’s war memorial by Earl Haig.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who gather will honour the ‘can do’ ethos of countless courageous men and women who knew their duty and did it swiftly – some paying the supreme sacrifice, their names on the memorial’s panels.

British forces have found themselves almost constantly deployed to dangerous conflict zones for more than 70 years since the end of the Second World War. Here are just two examples of swift action, showing what can be achieved by commitment to meet a need.

The day after The Falklands War began on April 2, 1982, the cruise ship Canberra was ordered to dock at Gibraltar, requisitioned for war. She reached Southampton on the 5th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 9th she sailed south, having been converted to a Troop Ship, refuelled and resupplied, flight deck designed and fitted in days … what a feat of military and civilian co-operation.

In the Peterhead Prison Riot of 1987, 50 of the hardest prisoners took warder Jackie Stuart hostage. They stripped him, stabbed him, put a chain round his neck, doused him in lighter fuel and dragged him onto the prison roof for a five day stand off.

Douglas Hurd then authorised a handover to the military from civilian authorities. On October 3rd, two SAS officers arrived to assess the wholly unfamiliar premises and swiftly devised a plan. Within hours, 20 SAS soldiers were flown north.

Wearing trainers and carrying batons, they subdued the rioters in six minutes, rescued Jackie and secured the prisoners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Remembrance Day, please turn out to honour our servicemen and women, past generations and those who stand before oppressor and oppressed in these present troubled times.

Many other towns and villages are also marking the centenary of their war memorials this year, great efforts by local authorities and townsfolk made to restore them to their former glory for this important anniversary.