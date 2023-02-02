Revd Charlotte Osborn.

There is much debate around which is the 12th night – traditionally the day on which they have been taken down. Do you count Christmas Day as day one? Or Boxing Day?

And if your tree and crib are still up, when do you propose to take them down, if ever, and why?

Today, Candlemas, is kept as a Holy Day (holiday) in the Christian church. Candlemas marks the formal end of the celebration of Jesus’ birth, the light of the world.

Congregations are given a lighted candle in recognition of the fact that Christians today have a responsibility to carry that light into our world, shedding light and being light in all the darkness that we see on our screens and read about.

Traditionally, all the candles that will be used in the church over the next year are blessed and from the early Middle Ages – parishioners brought those candles that they would use in their homes to be blessed too. The prayer is that we who have greeted the light of the world now bear that light to others.

Other traditions associated with Candlemas include the gathering of snowdrops to be brought into the house to purify the home.

So today, if you finally pack away that crib and those decorations for another year, remember with gratitude all those whose lives are a ray of light to you and commit yourself to bringing some light into another’s life this Candlemas Day.