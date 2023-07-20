This, of course is all to the good – good for us and hopefully also good for the planet, if this interest converts to greater environmental awareness.

All this is symptomatic of modern society which has become relentlessly urban – and suburban – to the point where we have become alienated from the natural world over many generations as employment has drawn people away from the countryside.

If we are having to rediscover Nature, we have also lost the notion of the Created Order, a term that should be familiar to all Christians. The Created Order includes not just ‘nature’ on Planet Earth, but the entire Cosmos, the galaxies, black holes, the lot.

John-Michael, who has written this article, and a picture of spring primroses by Canon Alan Hughes.

We have also ceased to see that humanity is an integral part of Nature, of the Created Order. It is misguided to regard Nature objectively, as something separate from human life, and which we periodically ‘enter into’.

It follows that any damage we do to the environment is wrong, and worse, it divides us from ourselves. Recovering the forgotten term, Mother Nature could re-focus our outlook.

Orthodoxy goes further and teaches us, as part of this Order we have been given by the Creator, a unique role. We did not happen by accident. We were made for a purpose.

Our earthly task is to give glory to God, to give him due praise for the richness and beauty of his Creative action, which – unlike the Big Bang – is continuous.

We do this by offering the world, the universe, the entire cosmos back to God in constant praise. In Orthodox understanding this is a priestly act.