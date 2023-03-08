Berwick Thought for the Week: Mardi Gras
This year, my church marked Shrove Tuesday with a Mardi Gras party.
This may seem strange to some – and was a surprise for me – but, in fact, is very familiar in many parts of the world.
Mardi Gras literally means ‘fat Tuesday’ and, like our traditional pancakes, is an invitation to use up all those fatty and delicious foods in the larder before moving into the austerity of Lent.
Gaudy and outlandish outfits have become part of the event. Though not Mardi Gras as such, the Notting Hill Carnival is similar in many ways.
In our party, though we didn’t dress up, to enter into the spirit of the occasion we were supplied with crayons, glue and litter and took part in a competition to make the best face mask.
Mardi Gras is popular in New Orleans, the home of traditional jazz, and our party began with songs and Spirituals on an African American theme.
It was interesting to join in ‘call and response’ work songs from the days of slavery. We were reminded of the evil of slavery and its desperate conditions, but despite this these Spirituals are amazingly full of faith and hope.
For me, this party was an unconventional prologue to Lent. Many Christians find it easier to give things up than to let their hair down and have a party. But, mature faith is about the whole of life and should have meaning in times both of joy and sadness.
When so many aspects of contemporary life are so very depressing, our Mardi Gras party this year reminded me that there’s always a place for celebration in our lives – even in Lent – and like those slaves who sang Spirituals in their toil, we should never lose hope!
Someone once wrote, ‘superficiality is the curse of our age’. Down the years I’ve had different careers and known several churches and local communities. Now retired, I often find myself reflecting on life through the eyes of faith. That is the impetus for the things I write.