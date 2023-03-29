It was relatively easy to preach on the street, to give out tracks and talk to people at work about my faith.

Quite often on a Monday morning when my work colleagues would be rather the worse for wear, they would ask me why I was so jolly. I would simply tell them I had a great time at church the day before!

However, it’s a completely different picture today. We’ve had some high profile cases of Christians being arrested for silent prayer outside abortion clinics, misgendering resulting in arrest and community service sentences (the latter being thrown out on appeal) and this gives the current climate for Christians a much harder reality.

Hugh Hatrick.

I may not be a street preacher and living in the country means I rarely run into opposition in terms of faith and values – but I for one, won’t be silenced when it comes to my faith in Christ and what his church has contributed to our amazing country. “He is the truth, the life and the way”.

Woe to those who would change scripture to conform to society. The gospel isn’t pick and choose.

You wouldn’t expect it to be the same in any other religion, so as the church we need to stand up to the mob of cancel culture and be ready for Christ’s return.

It may be years ahead or tomorrow. My word to you is be ready and if you don’t know Jesus, then it’s time to put your faith in him today. May God bless you.

I was brought up in the Church of Scotland and got saved in an Assemblies of God church in Edinburgh. I'm very much an evangelical christian with a classical liberal view on politics.