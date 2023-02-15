Yet the reason for its beauty and its fame is not the dark, but the light that can be seen in the darkness.

After all, if it is just darkness you’re after, you could go and stand in a cave. But no, it is the light of millions of stars, of planets, of galaxies and of the refraction of light sheeting down in curtains of emerald as the Northern Lights shimmer and pulsate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We live in a dark place and yet there is light in the darkness, and there is beauty in that light. A beauty clouded elsewhere by light pollution.

Rob Parson and Kielder Observatory.

According to the Christian faith, we are told that there is a creator who designed and made these stars and that Jesus Christ, the divine baby born at Christmas, flung these stars into space.

When Jesus entered the world, there was no resounding commendation, but rather a sobering description of the dark-wreathed world we have fomented. Yet he came, not to leave us in the dark, but to show us the light of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12)

Jesus is our light in a dark sky.

The question this poses us is whether the light he brings is the light of truth? Does it enlighten, or is it just yet more pollution?

I wish to argue that he brings the former and with it he brings beauty, truth and goodness in all their most perfect forms, but I wonder what you see as you look at the darkness of this world – and the light that shines in the darkness?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Parson is the pastor of Wooler Evangelical Church. He lives in Wooler with his wife and four boys, having recently received his MA in Theology from Oak Hill College in London.