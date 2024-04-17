Berwick Thought for the Week: It’s time to take to the streets with the good news of Jesus

Hugh Hatrick.

I replied immediately with “It’s the end times, so make sure you’re right with the Lord Jesus and have given your heart to him!”

There is a very real sense that the world is in a very bad place. Obviously, the conflicts around the globe and the economic woes, migration, protests, inflation, crime, all make it hard to think that life is good.

This is especially hard for families who try to bring up their children with hope and optimism.

Many in Britain feel betrayed. Our politicians seem out of touch, obsessed with war rather than peace, and simply not up to the task of leading Britain to better times.

Our taxes are at record high levels and the relentless quest for net zero means that government spending is out of control.

It leads to the question ‘how on earth did it get to this?’. Unfortunately, we are all to blame! I say that in the royal sense of course.

The church needs to wake up from its slumber and start leading again. It’s time to take to the streets with the good news of Jesus.

It’s time to celebrate what our great promise in our heavenly father has already done for us and our great country. It’s time to embrace our history and not hate it. To love one another honestly.

Wokeness is pretending that you care. However, the real love of Jesus in your actions helping one another shows that you care.

Let’s embrace the latter and see our country turn around. May God bless you all.