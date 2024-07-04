John-Michael, who has written this article, and a picture of a church.

Today the Orthodox Church commemorates Andrei Rublev, perhaps the greatest of all iconpainters.

The Holy Icons are integral to the whole life of Orthodox Christians, because they are supremely theological statements in a powerful visual form, and so they feed our prayer.

Icons find their way into many households that are not Orthodox and you will almost certainly be familiar with Rublev’s famous icon of the Holy Trinity, which began as the ‘hospitality of Abraham’, from Genesis 18.1-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many icons are based on scriptural events and Orthodox churches are normally painted inside with icons portraying these events, as indeed were western churches until the Reformation. It follows that the Orthodox Church is rooted in Scripture.

But Scripture is not used as a random guide, or as a how-to book. When Jesus made his way to Emmaus with the two disciples on the day of the Resurrection, he interpreted the scriptures – the Old Testament – to explain the Crucifixion (Luke 24.25-27).

And that is the key to Orthodox understanding of Scripture. At the outset Christians did not have recourse to the New Testament, as we know it, for a very long time.

In the Emmaus story Jesus teaches us how to use the Scriptures; the Old illuminates the New, the New fulfils the Old, as the Evangelists constantly declare in their references to the Prophets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Testament only makes sense in the light of the Old. Even the Psalms of David are regarded as prophecy and Christ himself is discerned in them.

The two Testaments create a coherent whole.