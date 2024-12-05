Berwick Thought for the Week: Impolite Conversation

David Harper.

It is often said that the two subjects best avoided in conversation are politics and religion.

Generally, I agree. But sometimes matters become so up-front and personal, as they say, that conversations just happen, often with explosive consequences.

A particular area of contention at the moment is the calibre of world leaders and the state of domestic and global politics.

Now, I’m not adopting any particular political position here and, without reservation, I accept that one man’s tyrant is another man’s latter-day saviour. We all have our own personal viewpoint.

I am, however reminded of a quote, attributed to Plato, “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men”.

The interesting thing is that, with nearly 2,000 years separating them, Erasmus, the Dutch Christian humanist (no that isn’t a contradiction), priest and theologian observed that, “The less talent they have, the more pride, vanity and arrogance they have. All these fools, however, find other fools who applaud them”.

Sound familiar? And then some 500 years later Albert Einstein said something equally profound: “I do not fear the explosive power of the atom bomb. What I fear is the explosive power of evil in the human heart.”

All of which demonstrates that whilst society may have developed in many positive ways, it still suffers from the same afflictions which are as real and pervasive as ever.

So, what, you may ask, has that got to do with religion? Good point.

Well, living with a Christian perspective on life, I find myself agreeing more and more with St Paul’s observation that, “Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms”. (Ephesians 6.12).

But then I also reflect on Proverbs 3: 5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight”.

At which point, I don’t feel quite so despondent.

David Harper is a Berwick resident who runs his own planning, property and environmental consultancy. When he’s not working or spending time with his wife, Colette, and their two boys and their families, he can be found restoring old cars and motorbikes.