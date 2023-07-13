Looking around, I have been asking “what do I not need anymore?” I have sorted through my bookshelves and boxes of books have gone to new homes.

I am sorting through my wardrobe and household items. There are many things that I no longer use, but keep out of habit or sentiment.

The time comes when we must let those items go because they are no longer beneficial to our lives.

Rev Kim Hurst and a pile of books from a Pixabay photo.

This made me wonder how often do we declutter our lives? How often do we look at what we are holding onto that is no longer beneficial to us?

What drains us and what gives us pleasure? Are we holding on to habits or hobbies that cause harm to us or to others?

Are there things we are doing that are making us ill or are life-limiting? Are there things we would like to do that would bring us pleasure and give us energy, but we haven’t time or room for them in our lives because of the old habits we are holding onto?

Maybe now is the time to let go of anything that is damaging your life and stopping you from reaching your full potential.

Sometimes we can do this on our own, other times we need help from God, friends, or specialist groups.

Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength. We were never created to be independent but to be interdependent.

We must let others help us to let go and move on. Then we will have space to take up new things which are life enhancing, enabling us to reach our full potential.

