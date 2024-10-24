Rob Parson.

“Let’s all stand to sing our harvest hymn this morning ‘We plough the Fields and Scatter’.”

Hearing these words may evoke different reactions from various readers.

Some may stare blankly, uncomprehendingly trying to work out what this refers to. Others may be instantly transported back many years to the dusty pews of a bygone era in a cold and musty church, enduring the droning of yet another harvest service.

Still, others may smile and feel the warm autumnal glow of a tradition passed on from generation to generation – singing with gusto as the organ swells, ‘all good gifts around us are sent from Heaven above, so thank the Lord, oh thank the Lord for all his love’.

Can you hear the tune? Will it now be stuck in your head all day? If so, or if not, perhaps we could do well to dwell on this.

That in an exceedingly and increasingly rapid consumption culture where, arguably, obsolescence is built into products, we are spending less and less time considering where things have come from before they are left in a brown cardboard box at the door (or round the back, or in the bin, or in the pouring rain).

But the song above does helpfully remind all believers, and non-believers alike, that the God of the Bible is the one whom Christians believe gives all good gifts, material and spiritual.

The book of James in the New Testament, where this song is rooted, tells us that “every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father”.

Perhaps this is a challenge to us all, firstly to consider, and then hopefully to gratefully acknowledge, the origins of all good things. After all, where do all good things come from?

Rob Parson is the pastor of Wooler Evangelical Church. He lives in Wooler with his wife and four boys, having recently received his MA in Theology from Oak Hill College in London.

He has previously lived in the North East for more than a decade, working for a church with students, children and youth. He enjoys reading, teaching, chatting, getting out into the Cheviot Hills and enjoying the beaches of Northumberland with his family.