Berwick Thought for the Week: Fascinating finds during archaeological works at hospital site

The latest delay created enormous local interest, however, and excited archaeologists and historians, for initial groundworks revealed a medieval village.

The present building is 150 years old, built beside an 18th Century workhouse and Dispensary with more modern wards added over the years without thought to what lay beneath ... an entire medieval village, with food processing shops, horse, cattle and sheep carcasses, the remains of large fish bones showing evidence of deep sea and not simply shoreline fishing, coins, carved stones, a complete 800-year-old jar, tools and other artefacts now being appraised at Durham.

By the end of the 13th Century, 15 religious houses were based in Berwick – an Augustinian Friary founded in the town in 1296; a Carmelite Friary in 1270, located on the site of the present Governor’s House where Susan and I now live; the house of the Black, or Dominican Friars founded by Alexander II around 1240; a Franciscan Friary to the north of town; the House of the Friars of the Sack; a Cistercian Nunnery, the house of the Blessed Mary and St Leonard, was founded during the reign of David I (1124-1153) just north of Berwick near Halidon Hill.

Canon Alan Hughes.

In addition to the religious houses of Berwick, there were also religious hospitals: a Leper House, Maison Dieu, St Edward, St Leonard and St Mary Magdalen and three major churches; St Laurence, St Mary and the Holy Trinity, of which only Holy Trinity remains.

Nikolaus Pevsner described Berwick-upon-Tweed, equidistant between Newcastle and Edinburgh, as “the most exciting little town in England”. Tourists come from all over the world to see its historic buildings and surrounding countryside.

As in medieval times where pilgrims were cared for, Berwick will now have a state-of-the-art Infirmary serving 21st Century pilgrim visitors as well as residents.