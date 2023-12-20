One of most remarkable things I find as being a priest is how often I am approached by people who are desperate to tell me that they are an atheist.

Rev Thomas Sample. Curate, Holy Trinity with St Mary’s Berwick-upon-Tweed.

I might be somewhere sitting on my own, or out with friends. Most times I have never met them before, but they will make their way towards me to ensure I know they don’t believe in God.

I have always held a principle that my faith is not to be forced on anyone; rather as Christians our faith should be acted out in our actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When someone though, like I say, seems desperate to let me know their views; I think it is the beginning to a much bigger story whether in that person or society.

If we are of faith or none, we tend to get caught up more with law of institutions. The church might not want the secular laws invading them and vice versa.

This is nothing new though; it was going in the synagogue at the time of Christ’s birth and in the places outside the synagogue. What Christ’s birth brought though was a freedom from being too uptight about everything.

He came into the world with only a few people knowing he was there. He didn’t come into the world to simply inform of his position or stance from the off. He was a baby, he grew up, he learnt a trade, he taught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People went to God in the form of human flesh. So rather than get worked up by others’ views, how do we embrace all?

Christmas shows that as Christians we are a law of love, not lovers of laws. Every encounter we have has been brought to us by God.

The initial sentence may just be to get the conversation going.

Rev Thomas Sample