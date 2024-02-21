Chris Hudson and Tweedmouth Parish Church.

Surreal deserted streets. Everything closed, including most schools and workplaces. Clapping for key workers. Keeping a safe distance from one another. Government-approved exercise for one hour in the fresh air. Skies empty of aircraft and, wonderfully, birds singing louder.

Somehow, we all coped, adjusted and found creative solutions. Bubbles. Zoom calls. Online meetings. I ran a crazy jungle-themed online gathering for church families called Banana Club, ‘Because the whole world’s gone bananas!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We streamed church services with live music. Our food bank went crazy with generous donations and distributions. Dressed as a monk, I started a walking tour for visitors on Holy Island, retelling the tales of our Northern Saints and fundraising for charity – literally making a drama out of a crisis.

One personal upshot: eventually catching Covid-19 myself, I couldn’t shake off the coughing afterwards, went to get it checked out – and received a cancer diagnosis.

Scary, yes... but the doctors just, might, have caught it in time… bizarrely, thanks to the virus. As my treatment progresses, I recall the words of Psalm 31, ‘My times are in your hands’, which must include the times when we don’t understand either what’s been going on, or what might happen next.

I’m now studying our collection of Covid face-masks, noting the patterns and colours, remembering the crazy creativity that went into surviving that horrible time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the histories are eventually written of this period, I hope they include tales of how we all worked out ingenious new ways of caring for, and engaging with, each other and I hope we don’t forget them too quickly.