Berwick Thought for the Week: Bucket list
When we reach a certain age, it concentrates the mind wonderfully as we get a fresh awareness of our mortality!
Even if we are younger, most people want to cram in as much as possible in the last few years of their lives.
As for me, my list includes the following:
1. Maintaining my excellent health in every way as long as possible by watching my diet, getting enough sleep, exercising both mind and body.
2. Keeping a simple lifestyle, without unnecessary sophistications.
3. Refusing to mourn what I am unable to do and make the most of what I can do.
4. Enjoying our wonderful local area, with all its varied landscapes.
5. Walking my dogs, enjoying their antics and sharing their histories with other dog walkers.
6. Swimming – in the sea when the weather allows, so refreshing, the best stressbuster there is!
7. Trying new things: food, recipes, foraging for free food, new local walks.
8. Keeping aware of all aspects of what is happening in this age and keeping an open and questioning mind about the news which is edited for our consumption.
9. Engaging with children and young people – that keeps me young!
10. Fostering laughter – the best medicine!
11. Being involved in every way I can in my church – practical service, teaching, encouraging, praying and learning new ways of ministry.
12. Exploring the limitless treasures of the Bible and encountering God daily through it.
13. Singing and dancing as much as I can, in worship, whole-heartedly.
14. Writing – creative and clerical.
15. Bringing as many people as possible into knowing what I have experienced for over 60 years, even through any traumas and battles, the peace, joy, and satisfaction, of a life aware of the presence of God in Christ.
Rev Kirsten Coulter is a widow, living with two elderly rescue dogs. She is now supporting the leadership of Waypoint Church in Berwick. This is an independent, all-age, community church.