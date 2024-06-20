Rev Kirsten Coulter.

This Thought for the Week article has been written by Rev Kirsten Coulter – she is a retired teacher, mental health support worker and a non-stipendiary priest in the Church of England.

Leisure William Henry Davies (extract)

“What is this life if full of care,

We have no time to stand and stare.

No time to see, in broad daylight,

Streams full of stars, like skies at night.

No time to turn at Beauty’s glance,

And watch her feet, how they can dance?”

As a child, I was taught to appreciate the natural world about me and this short poem summed it up for me.

The musical group U2 captured it in the words of their hit song ‘Beautiful Day.’

We can stand and stare at the vast expanses of space and the exquisite, tiny, details of plants, birds, insects, rocks and sand.

The sunrise is so consistent that we take it for granted, but few things are as miraculous as the celestial dance that takes place on a daily basis.

The earth spins on its axis at a speed of 1,000mph. And while it rotates 360 degrees on its axis every 24 hours, it is also hurtling through space at the unimaginable speed of 67,000mph.

You may not have any big plans for today, but you will travel 1.6million miles in your annual lap around the sun. Quite an accomplishment!

God stepped back at the end of each period of time of creation, looked at what He had made, and said, ‘It is good.’

What is worship? It includes noting and thanking the Creator God for splendid sunrises and dazzling stars and unique snowflakes.

Psalm 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God.”

Davies finished his poem with the comment.

“A poor life this if, full of care,

We have no time to stand and stare.”