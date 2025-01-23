Berwick Thought for the Week article: Unity and diversity

Rev Alex Firman and a picture of a church.

During this week, there are services and events to recognise the international Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

I think that there are many of us out there that equate “unity” with “uniformity”; we must all look and act the same way in order to get along with each other.

Last Sunday, one of the readings was from St Paul’s letter to the Church in Corinth, a Greek community that was struggling with differences.

He says to them that “there are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit; and there are varieties of service but the same Lord”.

Being unified doesn’t mean that we all worship or pray to God in the same way. We are brought together by God to share our stories and our skills to build something stronger and richer than we can do on our own.

In a world where it can feel like only some gifts are appreciated or rewarded, what would it look like if we saw God-given gifts in everyone and celebrated them equally? That is the unity we pray for this week.

Rev Alex Firman is Assistant Curate in Lowick, Ford & Etal and Ancroft, living in Ford Village. Alex is originally from Suffolk and has lived in Northumberland for just over a year. His hobbies include making marmalade, walking and a random interest in history.