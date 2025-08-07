Berwick Thought for the Week article: Three lions on the shirt

Three lions on the shirt; the Lions down-under; the Lionesses’ lionhearted display, and so the epithets have abounded.

In recent days at least, there has been a lionising of sporting achievements. And perhaps for good reason.

Whether that is women’s football with a hard-won England Euros final win over reigning world champions Spain, or the four-nation’s rugby players taken to play as a team to overcome the mighty Wallabies 2-1 in the series.

Whoever it might be, or whenever the term is used, the image of a lion is a universal and well-understood symbol for great power, strength and victory.

But it is also the particular use of that power and strength to achieve a defined and specific goal, achieved in the face of strong opposition, in a clear thinking, ordered and authorised way. Perhaps that is why we never seem to refer to the naked use and abuse of power – to harm, to incite, to inflict, to obfuscate – as being lion-like.

The image of a lion as a symbol of power stretches far back into the pages of the Bible. The greatest use would be in reference to the Lion of Judah. First mentioned in Genesis 49:9 and then again in Revelation 5:5.

It’s clear that this powerful image is applied to Jesus Christ the Son of God. And he uses his power, not to be served, but to serve, and offer his life as a substitute for sinners.

This is the ultimate person worth lionising. He alone has all power, but also all authority, as well as the character to use this power for the good

of others to achieve a specific and defined goal, in the face of strong opposition. In fact, even death couldn’t defeat him.

So, this summer, when talking of lions, have you stopped to consider the greatest of all lions?

Rob Parson is the pastor of Wooler Evangelical Church. He lives in Wooler with his wife and five boys, having received his MA in Theology from Oak Hill College in London.

He has previously lived in the North East for more than a decade, working for a church with students, children and youth. He enjoys reading, teaching, chatting, getting out into the Cheviot Hills and enjoying the beaches of Northumberland with his family.