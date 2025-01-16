John-Michael, who has written this article, and a picture of a church.

I am writing this on the last day of the Feast of Theophany, lasting a week from January 6.

Known in the west as Epiphany, meaning just ‘manifestation,’ Theophany means more specifically ‘manifestation of God’

The Orthodox Church keeps January 6 for commemorating the Baptism of Christ, kept in some western churches on the Sunday after January 6.

There is more to the Baptism of Christ than meets the eye and this is clearly shown in the icon of the feast. So why do we call this feast the manifestation of God?

The icon, faithful to the Gospel accounts shows us Christ, the Son of God, being baptised in the Jordan by John, with John touching Christ’s head. We also see the Spirit in the form of a dove, descending from heaven.

And finally, a device at the top signifies the voice of the Father, as he cannot be directly portrayed.

So here we have the assembly of the Holy and Undivided Trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit. God in three persons, then, is manifested to the world. We call this the first revelation of the Holy Trinity.

For many people, Christians included, the Trinity is dismissed as a relic of some remote academic conundrum, having no direct impact on our lives. This is not the Orthodox experience, where we place the Trinity at the heart of our lives. For us the Trinity lives within us, sustaining us.

At the same time the Trinity holds the entire universe in the palm of its hand. For us, the Trinity is very much alive because we experience it involving the senses; the touch of John, the visibility of the dove, the Spirit, and a voice heard.

So God is manifested, engaging three of our God-given senses, and this we experience.