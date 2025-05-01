Berwick Thought for the Week article: The Early Riser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the first Easter Sunday, we are told in eyewitness accounts that the risen Jesus went on to appear to many people.

He walked, he talked, he ate and he sat with friends and family alike. Yet he didn’t stay too long.

Shortly after he rose from the grave, he rose one more time – from the earth up into heaven. This is known as the ascension.

Which for some sceptics is a rather convenient way of explaining where his body went, given that no remains have ever been found or truly attributed to Jesus of Nazareth.

But for Christians, the post resurrection appearances and his ascension hold far more significance than merely an explanation of absence.

If Jesus truly rose from the dead, it means that death is no longer the universal, and irreversible killer. There is one who has overcome it. This means that there exists in history and in the present a being who has power over life and death. More than that, this being is willing to share this power.

Jesus says he can, and he will, give life to all those who ask for it. ‘Where’s the proof?’ we might cry. The proof is in the first one to achieve this feat.

Once Orville and Wilbur Wright showed that flight was possible (barring historical debates over them being the first), many then followed their example and took to the skies because it had been done once.

For the Christian, we believe that because Christ has risen from the grave, into heaven with his Father; he is the first re-born of all who die and so holds the power and authority to raise all those who ask him, to live with him forever.

Does this sound incredible? It should; yet not just incredible, but also entirely credible.

Rob Parson is the pastor of Wooler Evangelical Church. He lives in Wooler with his wife and five boys; having received his MA in Theology from Oak Hill College in London. He has previously lived in the North East for more than a decade, working for a church with students, children and youth. He enjoys reading, teaching, chatting, getting out into the Cheviot Hills and enjoying the beaches of Northumberland with his family.