Berwick Thought for the Week article: The Cross
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tomorrow will be Great Friday (Good Friday), the day of Christ’s crucifixion, when Christians of all shades assemble to witness the event which has saved the world.
In Orthodoxy, we do not so much recall a historical event as actively enter into the mystery of this saving act.
Something of this mystery is revealed by the icon of the crucifixion. The cross completely dominates the scene.
The upright is embedded in the ground close to the bottom of the icon, with a hole in the ground below. In this hole appears a skull, the skull of Adam. This is Adam’s grave, but also ours, decaying into the dust from which we came.
The top of the upright reaches to heaven where we see the angels. The upright therefore unites heaven and earth, as Jesus does himself, so the upright of the Cross creates the highway of hope from death to the heavenly life that awaits.
We have here a cosmic connection; the whole universe, then, is saved by the Cross.
The crossbar represents the whole of time, history, from beginning to end; Christ’s crucifixion represents the mid-point of history, thus embracing all time, the future as well as the past, in his saving love.
So we behold but do not dwell on the suffering; and so doing are drawn into the mystery of so great an act of love that on that Good Friday was not a defeat, but a tumultuous victory.
In Orthodoxy, the Crucifixion is never a day of gloom or sadness; as one of our prayers declares, the Cross is always ‘a weapon of peace and an unconquerable ensign of victory’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.