Berwick Thought for the Week article: The Cross

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Thought for the Week is published in the week Orthodox Christians call The Great Week – and in the west, Holy Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow will be Great Friday (Good Friday), the day of Christ’s crucifixion, when Christians of all shades assemble to witness the event which has saved the world.

In Orthodoxy, we do not so much recall a historical event as actively enter into the mystery of this saving act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Something of this mystery is revealed by the icon of the crucifixion. The cross completely dominates the scene.

John-Michael, who has written this article, and a picture of a church.

The upright is embedded in the ground close to the bottom of the icon, with a hole in the ground below. In this hole appears a skull, the skull of Adam. This is Adam’s grave, but also ours, decaying into the dust from which we came.

The top of the upright reaches to heaven where we see the angels. The upright therefore unites heaven and earth, as Jesus does himself, so the upright of the Cross creates the highway of hope from death to the heavenly life that awaits.

We have here a cosmic connection; the whole universe, then, is saved by the Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crossbar represents the whole of time, history, from beginning to end; Christ’s crucifixion represents the mid-point of history, thus embracing all time, the future as well as the past, in his saving love.

So we behold but do not dwell on the suffering; and so doing are drawn into the mystery of so great an act of love that on that Good Friday was not a defeat, but a tumultuous victory.

In Orthodoxy, the Crucifixion is never a day of gloom or sadness; as one of our prayers declares, the Cross is always ‘a weapon of peace and an unconquerable ensign of victory’.