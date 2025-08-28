Berwick Thought for the Week article: Simplicity?

This Thought for the Week article has been written by Rev Kirsten Coulter – she is a retired teacher, mental health support worker and a non-stipendiary priest in the Church of England.

Windbreak, four body boards, four chairs and a small folding table, four knives, spoons and forks, teaspoons, four cups, ground sheets, small tent + ponchos for changing, inflatable boat + pump, wetsuits, fishing nets, binoculars, barbecue set + fuel + lighter, frying pan, kettle, sausages, cooking oil, buckets and spades, beach ball, eight cans of juice, large bottle of water, dog bowl, treats and poo bags, picnic bag, large flask of coffee or tea, sandwiches, plastic macs, suncream, bathing costumes and towels, swimming floats.

Phew! How did a trip to the beach get so complicated and entangle us in so much plastic?

Exhaustion will set in before you find a vacant spot amongst all the other beach goers! The only essentials are a backpack for the picnic and the last 13 items, most of which each individual can carry for themselves.

Is the open sea, sun, sand and sky and a cool breeze and seabirds not enough pleasure?

Modern life has weighed us down; we have lost our joy in simple things. Technology – don’t even let me start on that!

I understand that most devices are designed to save us time and effort, but we are often having to go round in circles trying to find the right connection or resorting to corrections for errors. Then we are open to scams by clever operators who appreciate our frustrations.

Many young people go round with their noses in screens, oblivious of the beauty around them, stifled of fresh air and spiritual life.

We have largely lost our connection with the natural world and its creator.

Genesis 1:10, 2:1 “God saw that it was good – heaven and earth were finished, down to the last detail.”

Rev Kirsten Coulter is a widow, living with two elderly rescue dogs. She is now supporting the leadership of Waypoint Church in Berwick. This is an independent, all-age, community church.