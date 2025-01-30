Berwick Thought for the Week article: Seeing the invisible

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Is it possible to see the invisible? Surely, if you can see the invisible, does that not mean it is no longer invisible – but visible?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Therefore, should we not conclude that it is impossible to see the invisible and only possible to see that which is visible? Perhaps not so fast.

Just occasionally, things are invisible to the natural human eye, yet visible through other lenses. Take the microscopic bacteria, or the far distant supernova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are there and real and visible, but only once a lens has been applied – a filter through which the natural eye can conceive and observe the previously unobservable.

Rob Parson.

Christianity holds to the timeless truth that God is an invisible spirit. God is described as “King of the ages, immortal, invisible, the only God.”

So how then can any human being hope to see God; to see the invisible? There are two ways available to us.

One is by looking at human beings, who are creatures made in the image of God and therefore reflect something of his likeness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But secondly, the clearer optical route to seeing the invisible is through seeing the person of Jesus Christ.

We are told that “He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation.”

One who was once impossible to see because He was invisible has now become possible to see because He is visible through the self-revelation of God in Jesus. Put simply, God was invisible, but now we can see him when we look at Jesus.

This is also the future hope of the Christian; that one day we will see Jesus, not just in the pages of the Bible and in each other, but face to face.

Then the invisible will be tangibly and truly visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Parson is the pastor of Wooler Evangelical Church. He lives in Wooler with his wife and four boys, having recently received his MA in Theology from Oak Hill College in London.

He has previously lived in the North East for more than a decade, working for a church with students, children and youth. He enjoys reading, teaching, chatting, getting out into the Cheviot Hills and enjoying the beaches of Northumberland with his family.