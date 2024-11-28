Rev Kirsten Coulter.

This Thought for the Week article has been written by Rev Kirsten Coulter – she is a retired teacher, mental health support worker and a retired non-stipendiary priest in the Church of England.

On one of the first attempted transatlantic flights in the early 20th Century across the Atlantic from America, only a little way over the ocean the pilot heard a strange sound coming from under the cockpit.

When he looked underneath, he saw that a rat was gnawing away at the connecting wires to his instrument panels. He panicked because it was out of reach!

Then he remembered that rodents cannot breathe at high altitudes, so he hastily throttled the plane upwards until the sound disappeared.

Our lives are subject to aggravations which gnaw at our peace and strength, especially these days.

Maybe we worry about our health, constant physical or mental pain, job challenges or losses, limited finances, heating costs, adverse weather conditions, our families, the erosion of our values, the threat of war or the future? Or we are just chronic worriers!

Perhaps we wrestle with guilt from the past – poor unforgiving relationships, loneliness, weariness, disillusion, doubt, depression or boredom?

We have explored philosophy and religions, but have found no truth and no relief. We see no purpose in living and are fearful of death.

The pilot’s solution was to fly higher into the limitless possibilities of creation. From the perspective of our infinite, mighty Creator, our challenges seem infinitely small and hope is restored.

If you are being gnawed at in your mind and heart, first take off from the barren ground of your own understanding and hear and receive the truth in a simple free gift.

In the words Isaiah 40:31 NLT: “Those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.”

Rev Kirsten Coulter is a widow, living with two elderly rescue dogs. She is now supporting the leadership of Waypoint Church in Berwick. This is an independent, all-age, community church.