Berwick Thought for the Week article: It is in the DNA

Hands up everyone who remembers Malcolm Muggeridge, the famous intellectual, journalist and satirist who sadly died in 1990.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ok, not many. Anyway, I recently came across an interesting quote of his: “I myself am convinced that the Theory of Evolution…, will be one of the greatest jokes in the history books of the future”.

Intrigued, I began to explore this idea; for example, the work of Dr James Tour, an American chemist and nanotechnologist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one of his lectures, he explained that the origin of life simply could not have come about by chance. It apparently has a lot to do with Brownian Motion and a hostile host environment (I had to look it up as well).

David Harper.

I then read various articles about the Second Law of Thermodynamics, which apparently applies and runs contrary to the Theory of Evolution, it’s all about a thing called Entropy.

The most compelling argument, however, was from a young geneticist who explained it like this – The Theory of Evolution requires the progression from single cell organisms to invertebrates, to vertebrates, to mammals, to humans.

That progression required a huge amount of information to be added to a genome and natural selection (the cornerstone of the Theory of Evolution) actually works in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natural selection actually removes information from a genome because it can only work on the existing information within that organism. There is no mechanism for it to create new information.

No doubt there are counter arguments, but what my brief foray into the various hypothesise demonstrated is that the Theory of Evolution is no longer a given and that people who dissent from this orthodoxy are not either ill-educated dullards or religious fanatics.

There is indeed a divergence of views as to the origins of life and God is right there in the thick of it.

David Harper is a Berwick resident who runs his own planning, property and environmental consultancy. When he is not working or spending time with his wife Colette and their two boys and their families, he can be found restoring old cars and motorbikes.