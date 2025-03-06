Berwick Thought for the Week article: Giantkillers

This Thought for the Week article has been written by Rev Kirsten Coulter – she is a retired teacher, mental health support worker and a retired non-stipendiary priest in the Church of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My father, who was normally a quiet kindly man but an ardent football supporter, would have been whooping with joy!

Often bottom-of-the-league Plymouth Argyle (puny little David) beat mighty Liverpool (massive, well-equipped Goliath).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Note: how much of our common values cultural expressions are derived from Biblical sources. Here is an example, how we British love the triumph of the underdog!

Rev Kirsten Coulter.

In football, it only takes one champion to turn the fortunes around for the team: a talented striker, or an efficient goalkeeper.

What “giants” in life are you facing? Maybe a huge debt, loss of precious belongings, redundancy, a failed marriage, a violent or controlling partner, bullied or rebellious children, bereavement, miscarriage, long-term sickness or pain, depression or mental stress?

We often have overwhelming senses of helplessness and hopelessness; of threatening events that are beyond our ability to cope. We need a champion to fight our corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember the challenge to the childhood bullies? “My big brother is bigger and stronger than your big brother and will fight him and win!”

We can all have a “big brother” now; His name is Jesus. His weapons and solutions are not necessarily material; but often much more about an innermost sense of peace and confidence that, during the battles of our lives, He has infinite wisdom and will eventually have the victory and overcome any circumstance.

He knows about every detail of our lives; He is just waiting for us to ask Him to join our team and be beside us when we face all mighty challenges which confront us.

Romans 8:31 – “If God be for us, who then can be against us?”

Rev Kirsten Coulter is a widow, living with two elderly rescue dogs. She is now supporting the leadership of Waypoint Church in Berwick. This is an independent, all-age, community church.