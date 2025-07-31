Berwick Thought for the Week article: Forgotten voices

Last week the Church’s calendar remembered Mary Magdalene, a figure who conjures up different ideas in each of us.

The healed woman. The prostitute. The woman at the cross and in Gethsemane. A focus of conspiracy theories. Take your pick.

My pick today is the title given to her by the early Christian community; Apostle to the Apostles.

It can seem unfair that Mary Magdalene, the woman healed by Jesus (never a prostitute) who stayed with her Teacher to his death. She is the first to witness Jesus’ resurrection, but is quickly forgotten once she has told the important people (the apostles) what has happened.

Rev Alex Firman and a picture of a church.

Mary’s story shows us that the good news of Jesus doesn’t automatically come from important people, but can be delivered by those considered unimportant by our society.

What would the world be if the forgotten voices that proclaim the good news of Jesus continued to be listened to instead of being pushed to the sidelines for those who seem more important.

Rev Alex Firman is Assistant Curate in Lowick, Ford & Etal and Ancroft, living in Ford Village. Alex is originally from Suffolk and is a novice in the Third Order of the Society of St Francis. His hobbies include making marmalade, walking and a random interest in history.