Back in the Middle Ages, it was very much the fashion for women of standing to carry with them a Book of Hours.

These were short offices (prayer services) to be said throughout the day, similar to the monastic pattern. Many of these pocket-sized books survive and can be seen in museums.

They are often richly illuminated and would have been costly to buy, and no doubt also carried the sort of status we now associate with Gucci handbags. But their owners prayed! Frequently, constantly.

Nothing much changes does it? People now also carry about small devices in their pockets and have frequent and constant recourse to them. They are also costly to buy and have become status symbols.

But they are also addictive and the source, not of prayer or solace, but of rivalry and bitterness.

There is much discussion now about the appropriateness of allowing children access to these devices and to what pours out of them.

However, let’s not be too negative. The devil is in the content not the device. Many of the churches, including the Orthodox Church, put out all manner of prayerful and scriptural material – often specific to each day to be accessed on these devices.

So let’s use it. Let’s use that odd moment when the desire is to ping on to your chosen platform to swerve away for a moment of phone-sourced prayer.

Deep at the heart of Orthodox spirituality is the need to keep the world and its values at arm’s length, and to desire God. Yes, it’s a constant battle for Christians, but it must be fought and it needs determination.

By using your phone for prayer, we turn the world’s weapons, devices, to our advantage.